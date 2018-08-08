Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Bank System (CBU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBU. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Community Bank System has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Community Bank System had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.75%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Eric Stickels sold 13,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $787,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $160,136.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $496,296.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $1,463,751. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,455,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,041,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,760,000 after acquiring an additional 255,880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 312,920 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

