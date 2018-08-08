Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

SBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

SBSI opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.36 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

