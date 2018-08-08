Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sientra (SIEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sientra from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sientra has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Sientra traded up $1.64, hitting $23.02, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . 22,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $585.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.92. Sientra has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $21.91.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 181.25% and a negative net margin of 164.72%. equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 238,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 211,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sientra by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 137,531 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sientra by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,428,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

