Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caretrust REIT (CTRE) to Sell

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price objective on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Caretrust REIT opened at $17.72 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,018,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,452,000 after buying an additional 1,589,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after buying an additional 712,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 52.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,638,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 566,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 112.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 27.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 262,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

