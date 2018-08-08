Zacks: Brokerages Set $59.00 Price Target for pdvWireless Inc (PDVW)

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $59.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.93) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned pdvWireless an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PDVW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered pdvWireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

pdvWireless traded down $0.55, reaching $28.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 103,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,798. The firm has a market cap of $427.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.80. pdvWireless has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 481.95%. equities analysts anticipate that pdvWireless will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard E. Rohmann sold 900 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,945.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 128,446 shares of company stock worth $3,301,696 and sold 2,544 shares worth $67,717. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDVW. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in pdvWireless in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in pdvWireless in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in pdvWireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in pdvWireless in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in pdvWireless by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

