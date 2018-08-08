Zacks: Brokerages Set $22.50 Target Price for Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

In other Two Rivers Bancorp news, Director Andrew A. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of Two Rivers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $36,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,203.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $78,726 over the last ninety days. 16.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Rivers Bancorp remained flat at $$18.50 during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.33. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. sell-side analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.