Zacks: Brokerages Set $21.50 Price Target for AV Homes Inc (AVHI)

Shares of AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $21.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AV Homes an industry rank of 123 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AV Homes alerts:

AVHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AV Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AV Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AV Homes during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AV Homes by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AV Homes during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AV Homes during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in AV Homes during the second quarter valued at about $530,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVHI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,626. AV Homes has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $478.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.79.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). AV Homes had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. analysts predict that AV Homes will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

AV Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc engages in the homebuilding and community development businesses in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Texas markets. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and building of active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic; and primary residential home communities under local Savvy Homes, Bonterra Builders, Royal Oak Homes, and Oakdale-Hampton brands for first-time and move-up buyers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AV Homes (AVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AV Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AV Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.