Zacks: Brokerages Expect SendGrid Inc (SEND) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SendGrid’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SendGrid will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SendGrid.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million.

SEND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SendGrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SendGrid in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SendGrid from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SendGrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

SEND stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,574. SendGrid has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.47.

In other news, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $450,802.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $493,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SendGrid by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SendGrid in the 1st quarter worth $2,203,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SendGrid by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SendGrid by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SendGrid in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

