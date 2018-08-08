Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 478,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,427,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $792,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,983. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 198,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 230,861 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 138,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,191 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 1,195,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,533. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.80.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

