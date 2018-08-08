Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Co. (SONC) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Sonic reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonic.

Get Sonic alerts:

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sonic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sonic by 70.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of Sonic opened at $34.28 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Sonic has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Sonic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 42.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic (SONC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.