Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.04. LPL Financial reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

LPLA stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $420,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,677 shares of company stock valued at $936,574. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in LPL Financial by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,246,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,215,000 after purchasing an additional 502,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

