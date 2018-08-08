Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Corp (FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $7.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Fortive opened at $81.28 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $446,027.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,495.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $1,454,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,054.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,479. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

