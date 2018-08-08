Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) to Post $0.65 EPS

Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $980.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,327. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

