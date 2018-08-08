Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.6% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 442.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 48.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $202.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $147.07 and a 1-year high of $217.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.