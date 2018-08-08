Zacks: Analysts Expect Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,312,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,886,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,821.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 586,400 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,814,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,876,000 after acquiring an additional 583,941 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $5,829,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $3,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,423. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.08 and a beta of -0.15.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

