Zacks: Analysts Expect COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. COSTAMARE Inc/SH posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover COSTAMARE Inc/SH.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.98 million. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $777.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.95. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 168,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 71,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 70,137 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 250,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco, Monaco.

