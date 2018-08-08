Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post $216.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $218.33 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $195.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $873.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.70 million to $878.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $951.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $933.20 million to $962.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Sunday. William Blair cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Blackbaud traded up $2.31, hitting $99.25, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 565,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 9,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $212,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,745 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,634,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231,010 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $19,276,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $16,175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,624,000.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

