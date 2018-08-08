Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Weight Watchers International reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weight Watchers International.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

NYSE WTW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weight Watchers International (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.