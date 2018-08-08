Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Select Medical reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Select Medical had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $1,858,114.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,225,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,895,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,986,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,252,118.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,014 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 18.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 213,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 25.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEM stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

