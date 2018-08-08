Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NUE) to Post $2.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce $2.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.45. Nucor posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 196.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $996,927.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,562,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $202,412.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 988,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 73,030 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 805,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 72,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nucor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 77,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 783,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,875,000 after buying an additional 105,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,263. Nucor has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

