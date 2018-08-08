Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report $8.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the highest is $8.26 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $30.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.90 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $29.33 billion to $33.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,995,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,795 shares of company stock worth $9,141,390 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $134,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $131,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology opened at $53.04 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

