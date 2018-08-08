Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meredith Co. (MDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meredith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.02. Meredith reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Meredith will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meredith.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $648.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.28 million. Meredith had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Meredith traded up $0.15, reaching $53.75, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Meredith has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $72.25.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meredith (MDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.