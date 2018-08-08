YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRC Worldwide opened at $9.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $312.73 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 3.94. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.