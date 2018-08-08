Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $326,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 272.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $323,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded down $0.26, hitting $96.06, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $65.55 and a one year high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

