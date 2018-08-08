Xylem Inc (XYL) Director Sells $99,555.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $99,555.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,680.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Xylem opened at $76.72 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Xylem by 1,690.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

