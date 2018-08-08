Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

NYSE XEL opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $142,809.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,607,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,664,927,000 after buying an additional 3,045,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,873,000 after buying an additional 2,682,417 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,838,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $53,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,709,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,925,000 after buying an additional 1,023,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

