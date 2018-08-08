Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes $236,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,109,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,726,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,452,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,608,000 after buying an additional 346,122 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.33, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.21 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

