Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Invests $247,000 in Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Intersect ENT in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other Intersect ENT news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $245,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,810.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $735,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,015,437.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,833 shares of company stock worth $2,177,676 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $795.59 million, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

