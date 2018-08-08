Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $298,000 Position in TESARO Inc (TSRO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in TESARO were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in TESARO by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in TESARO during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TESARO by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TESARO during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TESARO during the 1st quarter valued at $13,843,000.

Get TESARO alerts:

TESARO opened at $26.97 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. TESARO Inc has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by ($0.38). TESARO had a negative net margin of 180.29% and a negative return on equity of 208.02%. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TESARO Inc will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TESARO news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $307,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TESARO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on TESARO to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cann dropped their target price on shares of TESARO from $122.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO).

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.