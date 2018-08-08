Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $285,000 Stake in Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Luminex were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 34.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 17,022 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $472,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd C. Bennett sold 2,235 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $57,998.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,968.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,427. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “$33.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on Luminex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

