Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires New Holdings in Enova International Inc (ENVA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.64. Enova International Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Enova International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 54,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,779,924.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,766 shares of company stock worth $2,573,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Enova International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

