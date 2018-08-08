Wynn Resorts (WYNN) PT Lowered to $213.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $224.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Shares of Wynn Resorts opened at $149.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $124.11 and a 52-week high of $203.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 93.86% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

