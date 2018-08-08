Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wright Medical Group updated its FY18 guidance to $(0.21)-(0.14) EPS.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock remained flat at $$26.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,121,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.55 and a beta of 0.90. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several research firms have commented on WMGI. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other Wright Medical Group news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $164,468.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 42,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $1,110,283.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,622. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

