Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $367,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total transaction of $42,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,028.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $1,752,285.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle opened at $168.45 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $115.71 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

