Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,364 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 114.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 296,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.02 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

