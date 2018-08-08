Wrapmanager Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,295,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,865,000 after purchasing an additional 803,859 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,105,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,796,000 after purchasing an additional 260,435 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,368.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 200,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after purchasing an additional 138,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco opened at $54.05 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $71.44. The company has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.