Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 324,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 61,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF opened at $82.82 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

