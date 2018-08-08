WPT Industrial REIT (WIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect WPT Industrial REIT to post earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). WPT Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter.

Get WPT Industrial REIT alerts:

WIR stock opened at C$13.02 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

About WPT Industrial REIT

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.