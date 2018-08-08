Workiva (WK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workiva (NYSE:WK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Workiva updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.22)-(0.21) EPS and its FY18 guidance to ($0.55)-(0.53) EPS.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Workiva from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

