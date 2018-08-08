Woori Bank (WF) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Woori Bank by 139.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Woori Bank by 87.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woori Bank in the second quarter worth $297,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woori Bank by 60.0% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Woori Bank by 64.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank opened at $43.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Woori Bank has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Bank had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Woori Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woori Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations.

