Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Shares Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,444,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,500,000 after buying an additional 418,470 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 777,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,163,000 after purchasing an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,973,000 after purchasing an additional 242,845 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 991,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,740,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150,529 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $870,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $533,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

