Wings (WINGS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $969,985.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Wings has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and $969,985.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00346693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00196489 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.04 or 0.08225930 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,708,333 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Livecoin, Upbit, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

