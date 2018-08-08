Windstream (WIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Windstream is seeking diversification from legacy telecom services to more business, enterprise, and wholesale opportunities. To meet this end, the company has made significant investments to upgrade its network and product portfolio. The launch of SD-WAN and cloud-to-cloud disaster recovery management solutions remain positives. It is realigning its wireless network towards a software-centric model to meet increasing business demands. Windstream is focusing on improving sales, cutting costs and pricing initiatives. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year on an average. Windstream’s carrier transport business continues to remain under pressure as the telecom operators demand smaller amounts of copper-based dedicated circuits to transfer data traffic. Wireless competition has resulted in reduction in the company’s access lines. Windstream also remains under pressure with losses in the wholesale business.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of Windstream opened at $3.90 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Windstream has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $159.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Windstream by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 321,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Windstream by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 389,632 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Windstream by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 219,053 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Windstream by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Windstream by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 326,356 shares in the last quarter.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

