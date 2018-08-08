Windsor Group LTD Buys 2,695 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in DowDuPont by 23.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in DowDuPont by 127.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in DowDuPont by 11.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 182,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DWDP opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DWDP. ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

