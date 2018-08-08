Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (TEI)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TEI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,339,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 315,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 760.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 200,948 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,259,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,734,000 after buying an additional 1,470,736 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock opened at $10.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

In other Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $551,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 639,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,275 in the last 90 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

