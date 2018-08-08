Wilson R. Jones Sells 47,000 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $3,384,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,681.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Oshkosh opened at $74.93 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Oshkosh by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Oshkosh by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.