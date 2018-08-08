Willingdon Wealth Management Decreases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Willingdon Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 132,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 67,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 223,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,328,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF traded up $0.04, reaching $11.32, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 218,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,542. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

