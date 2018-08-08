Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,783,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,182,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354,857 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,256,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,798 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,761,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 628,263 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,562,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,405,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $347,967.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Williams Companies opened at $31.57 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.