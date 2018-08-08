Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 523,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,888. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,883.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at $767,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Williams Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 112,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Williams Companies by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 552,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,672,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6,000,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

