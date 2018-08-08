William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $66.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total transaction of $347,432.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 460,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,356,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $896,894. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 61.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,491,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,058,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 31.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 365,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

